304bln tenge invested in Turkistan

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM Turkistan has attracted 304 billion tenge of investments in the past 5 years, according to Darkhan Satybaldy, governor of Turkistan region, Kazinform reports.

At a meeting with the public held on Thursday, Darkhan Satybaldy noted that the development of rural areas will be a priority of his administration's work, since 80 per cent of the region's population lives in villages. «The work on the development of Turkistan will be continued. Industrial and special economic zones’ activity will be intensified,» he said.

This year, the region plans to attract 350 billion tenge of investments in the city’s economy.

«In a short period of time, we have built cultural, sport, tourist and other facilities. The number of population keeps rising, and the demand in additional schools grows. Seven schools will be built in Turkistan under the Comfortable School program. Daryn specialized school for gifted children and an international educational organization will be opened here as well,» he added.

2,500 jobs were created in Turkistan under a special employment roadmap. As many as 5,000 people will be employed this year under the national projects, the governor said.

Direct flights to Istanbul and Kuwait are currently operated from the Turkistan International Airport. Flights to Moscow, Antalya, Dubai, Tbilisi, Tashkent and Samarkand cities are to be launched. The number of visitors and tourists to Turkistan has increased fourfold compared to 2018.



