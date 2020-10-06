Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

300-seat school opens in Atyrau

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 October 2020, 07:45
300-seat school opens in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A new school for 300 seats has been opened in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new 300-seat secondary school named after Gani Muratbayev was built on the site of the old one in suburban Zhumysker township. The school’s 2-story building is said to house a gym, dining room and assembly hall. Its classes, teacher’s lounge and medical post have all necessary equipment.

It is also said that the school’s area has children’s and sports grounds.

Of 682 students, 127 lower graders are attending classes, while the others are studying remotely.

photo

photo


Atyrau region   Education   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA