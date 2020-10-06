300-seat school opens in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – A new school for 300 seats has been opened in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The new 300-seat secondary school named after Gani Muratbayev was built on the site of the old one in suburban Zhumysker township. The school’s 2-story building is said to house a gym, dining room and assembly hall. Its classes, teacher’s lounge and medical post have all necessary equipment.

It is also said that the school’s area has children’s and sports grounds.

Of 682 students, 127 lower graders are attending classes, while the others are studying remotely.