300-seat school opens doors in Zhetysu region
31 August 2022 10:15

300-seat school opens doors in Zhetysu region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM On Constitution Day a new 300-seat school opened its doors in the village of Baskunchi in Zhetysu region. Some KZT 1.5 bln was allotted for its construction, the akimat’s press service reports.

This year 53 kids are set to go to school for the very first time. The village boasts high demographic rates as compared to the other village in the district.

The total area of the three-storey school is more than 3,000 sq m. It has a football field, sports ground, and race tracks.

Construction of nine more schools is expected to be complete by the yearend n the region. Over 12,000 pupils are forecast to go to school for the very first time there.


