300 liters of dipping acid leaks on to road as two vehicles collide in E Kazakhstan

UST KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM Two vehicles collided on the Ust-Kamenogorsk-Altai highway causing a spill of dipping acid onto the roadway. The witnesses captured the crash on their smartphones, Kazinform cites Astana TV Channel.

A passenger car bumped into a heavy transporter carrying 25 tons of dipping acid. The heavy truck was severely damaged. Its storage tank with acid broke open releasing some 300 liters of hazardous chemicals onto the road. No casualties were reported. The driver of a passenger car was taken to hospital.

Soil samples were collected from the impacted site to assess the limits of acid penetration.



