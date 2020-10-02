Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
300-bed infectious diseases hospital built in Almaty in 2 mths

Adlet Seilkhanov
2 October 2020, 10:35
ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Mayor of Almaty city Bakytzhan Sagintayev toured the second modular infectious diseases hospital built in two months, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While visiting the newly built hospital, the Almaty mayor examined its technical equipment and digital solutions.

The hospital which has 300 beds connected to the medical gas line houses 30 intensive care wards. Patients’ condition is monitored in real time for 24/7 through the Smart Hospital automated system, which is integrated into the city’s medical IS and digital database of all X-ray, CT, and MRI images called PACS.

The hospital is said to be equipped with CT scans, ultrasound units, X-ray machines and has its own laboratory to make all sorts of tests, including ones by PCR.

There are 12 blocks within the hospital's area, including 8 ward buildings, of which 2 blocks housing isolated wards and 6 semi-isolated wards. The hospital’s area also houses its own catering and laundry facilities.


