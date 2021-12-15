30 years ago we turned our ancestors’ dream into reality - President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 30 years ago we've turned our ancestors' dream into reality, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Wednesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While addressing the solemn event dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence, the Head of State extended his heartfelt congratulations on that historic occasion.

According to President Tokayev, by proclaiming its independence Kazakhstan turned the dream of the ancestors into reality.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that the independence is the most sacred, valuable and treasured thing for Kazakhstanis.

The Independence Day is a great holiday, it is the pinnacle of our centuries-long fight for our statehood and the symbol of the Kazakh people’s perseverance, President Tokayev added.

Earlier it was reported that the solemn event with the participation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence had started in the Kazakh capital.

The country opened a new page in its history on 16 December 1991 by attaining the status of an independent state. The same day First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the constitutional law «On state independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan». The Independence Day is celebrated in line with the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan.