30 stuck in snow in Karaganda rgn evacuated

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A bus carrying passengers stuck in the snow along the road on the night of March 25 in Osakaravoka district, Karaganda region, Kazinform quotes the region’s emergency situations department.

The bus travelling en route Astana-Almaty got stuck in the snow 50 km away from Osakarovka village.

The rescuers evacuated 28 passengers, including one child. One of the passengers feeling sick was taken to the hospital.

The emergency situations department urges to avoid driving in case of adverse weather conditions.



