30% of parents ready to vaccinate kids against COVID-19

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
12 November 2021, 19:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Healthcare Minister Alexey Tsoi commented on the readiness of Kazakhstani parents to vaccinate their children against coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

The Minister said that the vaccine is delivered is stages, in small lots, almost weekly. The first dose up to 379,000 will be given to the vaccination contingent.

He also added that according to surveys and independent mass media some 30% of parents expressed willingness to get the vaccine, the rest are in doubt and it is a pretty good percentage. He also expressed hope that Kazakhstani parents will look up to international practice in this issue.

He also stressed that vaccination of children against COVID-19 is absolutely voluntary and with written consent of parents.


