30% of COVID-19 cases fall at elders in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Coronavirus incidence has dropped by 4% from 258 to 247 COVID-19 cases in North Kazakhstan region within a week, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chief state sanitary officer Asset Zhumatayev revealed at the press briefing on Friday that so far the region has reported 13,738 cases of the coronavirus infection. 3% of all cases have been imported.

According to him, the COVID-19 cases have been registered in all age groups, however, 30% of all cases fall at people aged 60 and more. 33% of COVID-19 cases have been detected among those employed and 27% - among pensioners.

North Kazakhstan region has added 41 fresh infections in the past 24 hours with 9 new COVID-19 cases in the city of Petropavlovsk, 7 – in Kyzylzhar district, 6 – in Taiynshin district, 4 – in Zhambyl and Ualikhanov districts, 3 – in Yessil district, 2 – in Timiryazevsk, Akzhar and Zhumabayev districts, 1 – in Mamlyutsk and Shal akyn districts.



