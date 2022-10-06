30, mostly children, dead in Thailand mass shooting

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM At least 30 people, mostly children, were killed in a mass shooting in Thailand on Thursday, state-run media reported.

A gunman opened fire at a childcare center in the upper northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, killing at least 30 people, Anadolu Agency informs.

«Initial reports indicate 30 people killed, mostly children,» Thai public broadcaster PBS News reported.

The report added that the shooter has killed himself, his wife and their child.

He is said to be an ex-police officer.







Photo:aa.com.tr