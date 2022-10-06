Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News
30, mostly children, dead in Thailand mass shooting
6 October 2022, 14:57

30, mostly children, dead in Thailand mass shooting

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM At least 30 people, mostly children, were killed in a mass shooting in Thailand on Thursday, state-run media reported.

A gunman opened fire at a childcare center in the upper northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu, killing at least 30 people, Anadolu Agency informs.

«Initial reports indicate 30 people killed, mostly children,» Thai public broadcaster PBS News reported.
The report added that the shooter has killed himself, his wife and their child.

He is said to be an ex-police officer.


Photo:aa.com.tr

Related news
Thai Senate President expresses interest in ongoing reforms in Kazakhstan
Read also
Germany's annual inflation rate hits record level in October
Over half of Japan companies suffering from labor shortage: survey
Elon Musk ends remote work for Twitter staff
Tentative deals totaling 73.5 bln USD signed at 5th import expo
Brazil’s 2023 harvest should total 288.1 mi tons
Bitcoin falls below $16K as Binance backs out of FTX buyout
Facebook's parent company Meta cuts 11,000 jobs
S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases continue on-week growth
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital

News

Archive