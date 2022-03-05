Go to the main site
    30 Kazakhstani trucks left Ukraine, 11 more heading to Poland’s border

    5 March 2022, 14:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of March 5, 30 out of 57 Kazakhstani vehicles have left Ukraine, the Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Ministry’s press service reports.

    The rest 27 drivers are still staying in the territory of Ukraine. 11 of them are heading now to the Rava Ruska (Ukraine)- Hrebenne (Poland) border crossing to return home through Belarus and Russia.

    The Ministry launched the situations centre hotline +7 (7172) 98-35-35; 98-35-33.

    The nationals of Kazakhstan staying in Ukraine can contact the situations center WhatsApp + 7 708 088 0 800.

    Beisdes, they can contact the offices of the honorary consuls of Kazakhstan located in the cities of Kharkov +38 (067) 190-77-77, +38 (032) 240-36-70 in Lvov, +38 (094) 949-27-52 in Odessa or call +38 (098) 222-94-37 in Dnepr, or email to consul.kz.dp@gmail.com.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

