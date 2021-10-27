30 COVID-19 cases recorded in Atyrau rgn in past 24 hrs

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 30 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Atyrau region in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Of the 30 COVID-19 fresh cases, 21 have been registered in Atyrau city. The Tengiz oilfield has reported four fresh COVID-19 cases as a result of screenings. The region’s Isatay district has reported four infections, and Makatsk district– one.

Out of the 30 fresh daily cases, 17 are with symptoms and 13 are without symptoms.

Over the past day, nine people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the region.

233 residents of Atyrau region are under coronavirus treatment at home, 106 at the modular hospital, five at the second regional hospital, 31 at the district infectious diseases hospitals, and 68 at the hospital at the Tengiz oilfield.

Atyrau region is in the «green zone» in terms of the spread of the coronavirus infection.