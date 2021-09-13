Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
30,790 COVID-19 patients treated at infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty rgn since year began

Adlet Seilkhanov
13 September 2021, 15:45
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Governor of Almaty region spoke of the epidemiological situation in the region today at a briefing at the Central Communications Service, Kazinfrom correspondent reports.

A total of 30,790 patients have been treated for COVID-19 at the infectious diseases hospitals in Almaty region since the year began.

The number of COVID-19 patients treated at the region’s infectious diseases hospitals stood at 7,599 in August. The figure stood at 3,510 in 12 days of September.

According to Baizhumanov, the number of hospitalized people has been falling in the past weeks with 100-120 being discharged each day on average.

17 hospitals have oxygen stations and 45% of the beds are provided with oxygen therapy in the region.


