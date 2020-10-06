30,000 volunteers to take part in Vector’s post-registration trials of COVID-19 vaccine

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Nearly 30,000 volunteers will take part in post-registration trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia's Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS.

«After the vaccine’s registration the centers of carrying out post-registration trials will be selected, and 30,000 volunteers will take part in them,» the statement said, TASS reports.

Medical institutions will receive the vaccine once its mass production is launched.

Earlier, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing told TASS that the post-registration trials of the vaccine would begin in November-December 2020 after the first series of the medication are received.

On July 24, the Vector Research Center obtained the Russian Health Ministry’s permit to conduct clinical trials of its vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was injected with the vaccine on July 27. The final group of 20 volunteers was discharged from the medical facility on September 8. Russia’s chief sanitary doctor Anna Popova, who heads the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, also reported that clinical trials of the vaccine were completed on September 30. The vaccine’s registration procedure is due to be over by October 15.