    3-year-old girl dies after falling from 13th floor window in Nur-Sultan

    7 July 2022, 08:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A 3-year-old girl fell from the 13th-floor window in Nur-Sultan and died from injuries on the spot, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The accident took place July 6 at 09:57 pm. The child fell out of the window on an entrance roof of a shop. Unfortunately, she was fatally injured and died on the spot. Her mother was at home when the tragedy occurred, the local police department said.

    The policemen of Nur-Sultan warn parents to close windows when their children are at home and not to rely on mosquito nets. «On the contrary, a mosquito net contributes to the tragedy, since the children feel safe behind it. They lean on mosquito nets and fall out with them,» the police say.

    The parents are also urged to install special protection systems on the windows so that the children cannot open them on their own.

    «Move all the furniture away from the windows; this will help prevent the child from climbing on the windowsill. Most of the accidents occur when a child is left unattended near an open window. The risk of falling rises in this case,» the police added.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

