    3-year-old boy injured after falling from 2nd-floor window in Atyrau

    28 July 2023, 08:11

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM A 3-year-old boy is getting treatment for injuries after falling from a 2nd-floor window of a 9-storey apartment block in Atyrau, Kazinform reports.

    The incident occurred on July 25 in Bereke micro-district.

    The boy was placed into an intensive care unit of the Regional Children’s Hospital informed. He is being treated for a closed craniocerebral injury.

    Since the year beginning the region has already reported 34 cases of falls from open windows and balconies involving children.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

