3-year-old boy dies in stabbing in Australia's Sydney

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
1 June 2023, 08:18
3-year-old boy dies in stabbing in Australia's Sydney Photo: ABC

SYDNEY. KAZINFORM A three-year-old boy died and a 45-year-old man was in a critical condition following a stabbing in Australia's Sydney on Wednesday.

The New South Wales (NSW) Police Force said in a statement that at about 4:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, emergency services were called to a unit complex on Washington Avenue, Riverwood, following reports of a concern for welfare, Xinhua reports.

Police officers found that a three-year-old boy deceased inside the unit, and a 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

NSW ambulance paramedics treated the man at the scene, and he was taken to a hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been established.

At a press conference held on Wednesday evening, NSW Police Force Superintendent Sheridan Waldau told reporters that the 45-year-old man has undergone surgery at the hospital and now remains in stable condition.

Waldau noted that a female resident within the unit called the Triple Zero.

Police believed that the woman lives in the unit by herself and is a family member of the 45-year-old male, but she is not the child's mother.

«We understand that his mother passed away a few years ago,» said Waldau.

She also revealed that the attack on the child appeared to be a domestic violence-related incident.

«Unfortunately, police attend domestic violence incidents all the time. We attend 140,000 incidents every year and some of them end up in homicides. It's one of the jobs that we as police always hate going to. It's the worst job involving a child,» Waldau added.


