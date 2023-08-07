3 websites go live every second

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM With over 1 billion active websites worldwide, three new websites are launched every second, with Google, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter featuring as the most visited sites on the internet.

According to data from the webpage building website Siteefy, 10,500 websites are launched every hour worldwide, 175 sites every minute, and three sites every second, Anadolu Agency reports.

Among the websites across the world, 18% (nearly 202 million) of them are used actively.

Most visits go to Google, YouTube

Based on data from similarweb.com, «google.com» is the most-visited site globally, followed by «youtube.com,» «facebook.com,» «instagram.com,» and «twitter.com.»

Regarding average visit durations, users spend approximately 10 minutes and 38 seconds on Google, 20 minutes and 25 seconds on YouTube, 10 minutes and 43 seconds on Facebook, 8 minutes and 22 seconds on Instagram, and 10 minutes and 47 seconds on Twitter.

64.9% of world's population uses internet

According to Statista, a German data gathering company, as of April, 64.9% (5.18 billion) of the world's population uses the internet, and 59.9% (4.8 billion) use social media. Northern Europe has the highest access rates globally.

Countries with the highest internet access include Norway, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, all at 99%. Asia leads in total internet users with 2.93 billion, followed by Europe with 750 million users.