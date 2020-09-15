Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 W Kazakhstan young families win at online festival

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
15 September 2020, 18:27
URALSK. KAZINFORM The first festival of young families, OTAUFEST, took place online in Kazakhstan. It brought together couples aged under 29 from all over the country via Zoom platform.

The festival was initiated by the Institute of equal rights and equal opportunities of Kazakhstan in partnership with Bope public fund with support of Kazakh Information and Social Development Ministry, and Civil initiatives support centre. The event is purposed to contribute to strengthening of the institution of the family and family values among young people, to promote them, bring them together.

51 couples were selected at large. Each of three lucky families from each region of Kazakhstan won KZT 100,000.

West Kazakhstan region    Social support  
