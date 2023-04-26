Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Astana

    3 typical kindergartens to open in Astana in 2023

    26 April 2023, 18:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three typical kindergartens will be built in Astana in 2023, Chief of the Municipal Education Department Kassymkhan Sengazyyev said at a sitting of the local Maslikhat Commission for Socio-Cultural Development, Kazinform reports.

    «This year we plan to open additional 300 seats in kindergartens located on the first floors of the multi-story residential buildings. We plan also to open 200 inclusive seats in 25 preschool facilities. Besides, we plan to build three typical kindergartens for 570 children at the expense of investors’ funds,» Sengazyyev noted.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Astana Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Historical declaration and trade turnover increase: Outcomes of Kazakh-Tajik leaders’ meeting
    Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan bilateral trade reached $5bln in 2022
    PM Smailov arrives in Tashkent for working visit
    Dimash Kudaibergen changes location of his ‘Stranger’ concert in Antalya for storm alert
    Popular
    1 TURKSOY Sec Gen, Kazakh Minister of Information and Social Development meet in Astana
    2 Evacuations of foreign nationals from Sudan continue as fighting enters 3rd week
    3 May 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    4 May 5. Today's Birthdays
    5 Over 2,000 customers remain without power as gusting wind pushes through Turkistan region