3 typical kindergartens to open in Astana in 2023

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Three typical kindergartens will be built in Astana in 2023, Chief of the Municipal Education Department Kassymkhan Sengazyyev said at a sitting of the local Maslikhat Commission for Socio-Cultural Development, Kazinform reports.

«This year we plan to open additional 300 seats in kindergartens located on the first floors of the multi-story residential buildings. We plan also to open 200 inclusive seats in 25 preschool facilities. Besides, we plan to build three typical kindergartens for 570 children at the expense of investors’ funds,» Sengazyyev noted.



