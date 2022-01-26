Go to the main site
    3 thou doses of Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Atyrau

    26 January 2022, 15:45

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Three thousand doses of the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine to be administered as booster shots have been delivered to Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the health office of Atyrau region, the doses have already been distributed to the city clinics, outpatient medical facilities and district hospitals.

    As Askhan Baiduvaliyev, head of the region’s health office, said, the residents may receive the vaccine as a booster shot if six months have passed since their second dose.

    Earlier it was reported that COVID-19 cases are on the rise in all the districts of Atyrau region.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

