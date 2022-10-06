Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    3 scientists win Nobel in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics

    6 October 2022, 09:10

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their experiments in quantum mechanics.

    The Nobel Assembly in Sweden honored the trio «for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science,» the academy said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reports.

    «The 2022 Nobel Prize laureates in physics have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information,» it added.

    On Monday, Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries about human evolution.


    Photo: fox29.com

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    World News Science and research
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Flame for Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games lit in Liangzhu culture site
    Scores drown after migrant boat sinks off Greece
    FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
    15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II