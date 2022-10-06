Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 scientists win Nobel in Physics for experiments in quantum mechanics

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
6 October 2022, 09:10
ANKARA. KAZINFORM Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics on Tuesday for their experiments in quantum mechanics.

The Nobel Assembly in Sweden honored the trio «for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science,» the academy said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reports.

«The 2022 Nobel Prize laureates in physics have conducted groundbreaking experiments using entangled quantum states, where two particles behave like a single unit even when they are separated. The results have cleared the way for new technology based upon quantum information,» it added.

On Monday, Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo was awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries about human evolution.


Photo: fox29.com

