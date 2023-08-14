Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 456.39 eur/kzt 495.09

    rub/kzt 4.74 cny/kzt 62.85
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    3 schools to be built in place of old garages in Atyrau

    14 August 2023, 15:15

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Three schools for two thousand places are set to be built in place of old garages in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the press service of the city’s administration office, land plots on which old garages are located, particularly in the area of Avtotep, the territory of the former brewing plant, and Leskhoz district, are to be returned for state needs before December 25, 2023. Three schools for two thousand places are set to be built in place of old garages as part of the Comfortable school project.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Construction Atyrau
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Abu Dhabi International Airport to welcome travellers to new terminal starting November 2023
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Albanian President Bajram Begaj in Akorda
    2 Kazakhstan interested in closer relations with Albania, President
    3 Abu Dhabi to host global summit for faith leaders to address climate crisis ahead of COP28
    4 Roman Sklyar denies rumors on transfer of ArcelorMittal Temirtau to Russia's Severstal
    5 Kazakhstan, Albania to launch direct flights