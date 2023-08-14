3 schools to be built in place of old garages in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Three schools for two thousand places are set to be built in place of old garages in Atyrau city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the press service of the city’s administration office, land plots on which old garages are located, particularly in the area of Avtotep, the territory of the former brewing plant, and Leskhoz district, are to be returned for state needs before December 25, 2023. Three schools for two thousand places are set to be built in place of old garages as part of the Comfortable school project.