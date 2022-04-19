Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

3 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2022, 18:39
3 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Thunderstorms and strong wind are expected in three regions of Kazakhstan on April 20, Kazinform cites the press service of the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Kyzylorda region is to see thunderstorms in the south during the day on April 20. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps will linger in the center at daytime.

The west of North Kazakhstan region is to see fog in the nighttime and morning, Northwesterly wind is predicted to gust 15-20mps in the south of the region during the day.

Northeasterly wind at 9-14mps, reaching 17-22mps during thunderstorms and 25mps in the area of Alakolsk ozer, is predicted in Almaty region on April 20-22.

Notably, the south of Kazakhstan is to expect thunderstorms, squally wind, and dust tides in the next few days. The country is to brace for high wind as well.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events