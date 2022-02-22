3 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Blizzard, fog, and storm are forecast for three regions of Kazakhstan for February 23, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard and ice-slick in the east at night and north at daytime on February 23. The region's south is to see fog. Southwesterly wind is predicted to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west during the day.

Petropavlovsk city is to brace for ground blizzard and southwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps during the day on February 23.

The north of West Kazakhstan region is to expect fog on February 23. Uralsk city is to see fog in the nighttime and morning on February 23.

Aktobe region is to brace for fog in the north, southeast, and center.

Fog is to coat Aktobe city in the nighttime and morning on February 23.



