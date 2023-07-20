3 rescued in waters of Abai region in one day

SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Three people were rescued in the waters of Abai region in the past day. The incidents reportedly took place in the Irtysh River and Lake Alakol, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Emergencies Ministry.

The first incident was reported at 17:15 pm in the Irtysh River when local rescuers heard cries for help. They rushed to rescue a young man born in 2002 and quickly removed him from the waters of the river.

The second incident was recorded an hour later. A 5-year-old child left unattended fell into a swimming pool at a holiday camp and was rescued by onlookers.

A teenage girl born in 2006 sustained leg cramps while swimming in Lake Alakol and was rescued by a passer-by the same day.