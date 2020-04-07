Go to the main site
    3 released in Kazakh capital after full recovery from Covid-19

    7 April 2020, 18:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three people have been released from hospitals after full recovery from coronavirus in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    All three reportedly were quarantined and isolated starting from March 18 in an infectious hospital in Nur-Sultan. After getting necessary treatment, they were tested for coronavirus twice. All tests returned negative.

    According to reports, despite staying in a hospital for the past two weeks they are highly recommended to spend the next 14 days in self-isolation.

    In total, 50 people have recovered from the new coronavirus in Kazakhstan. The number of people infected with Covid-19 now stands at 685.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Nur-Sultan COVID-19
