Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Healthcare

3 released in Kazakh capital after full recovery from Covid-19

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 April 2020, 18:41
3 released in Kazakh capital after full recovery from Covid-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three people have been released from hospitals after full recovery from coronavirus in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

All three reportedly were quarantined and isolated starting from March 18 in an infectious hospital in Nur-Sultan. After getting necessary treatment, they were tested for coronavirus twice. All tests returned negative.

According to reports, despite staying in a hospital for the past two weeks they are highly recommended to spend the next 14 days in self-isolation.

In total, 50 people have recovered from the new coronavirus in Kazakhstan. The number of people infected with Covid-19 now stands at 685.


Coronavirus   Nur-Sultan   COVID-19  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023