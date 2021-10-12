3 regions of Kazakhstan put on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three regions of Kazakhstan have been put on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Dust storm, southeasterly wind gusting up to 17-22 mps are forecast for the west and center of Atyrau region and the city of Atyrau on October 13.

Dust storm, southeasterly wind with gusts of 15-20 and even 23 mps are in store for the west and center of Mangistau region as well as Aktau city on October 13.

Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city will see 15-20 mps northeasterly wind and dust storm the same day.