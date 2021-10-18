3 pregnant women with COVID-19 in critical condition in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM «28 pregnant women were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Aktobe region,» deputy head of the healthcare department of Aktobe region Bekbolat Izabassarov told Friday a briefing.

«28 pregnant women were tested positive for coronavirus infection in Aktobe region. 15 of them were hospitalized, 3 of them are in critical condition. They are stable. Earlier, 5 pregnant women were in critical condition. The state of two has improved and they were taken to another units,» he said.

He added that 305 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, 217 of them in the city of Aktobe. Out of which 37 are in the intensive care units, 9 are on life support. Besides, 71 children are being treated for coronavirus in the region, while 4 of them are in the hospitals.

As earlier reported, the provisional hospital was closed down at one of the hospitals as coronavirus cases reduced. As of today, there are 16 hospitals that treat coronavirus patients. 42.3% COVID-19 beds and 37.7% of ICU beads are occupied as of now.