Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

3 persons die in building collapse in N. India

25 January 2023, 08:11
3 persons die in building collapse in N. India

NEW DELHI. KAZINFORM At least three persons died and a few others were injured when a residential building collapsed in India's northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, a local police officer said, Xinhua reported.

The accident occurred in the state capital Lucknow.

The injured were admitted to a local government hospital while the personnel of Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Response Force were carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Media quoted the state's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak as saying that the residential building was situated on Wazir Hasanganj road. «Building collapsed suddenly. 3 dead bodies have been found. Rescue work is underway at the spot,» he said.

Nearly a dozen people are feared trapped under the debris of the collapsed building. Further details are awaited.


Photo: AFP




Related news
Zhibek Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan advances at ITF singles tennis event in India
Теги:
Read also
Cargo ship carrying 22 sinks off Jeju, S Korea, 5 rescued
The Fabelmans, Avatar: The Way of Water nominated for Oscars
COVID-19 kills 4 more Iranians over past 24 hours
Pakistan to raise literacy rate in compliance with UN 2030 Agenda
Russia records 4,702 new daily coronavirus cases, 42 deaths
WHO urges ‘immediate action’ after deaths from children’s cough syrups
Coldest day of season grips S. Korea on last day of Lunar New Year holiday
Eurasian Economic Forum with participation of heads of state due on 24-25 May
News Partner
Popular
1 Above 700,000 remain in areas at risk of flooding
2 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and EU defines intensity and vast coop agenda
3 Kazakhstan and Estonia intend to strengthen transport cooperation
4 Kazakhstan, UN to sign projects in agriculture
5 Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan resume direct flights

News