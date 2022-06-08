Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      для ANSA

    3 new regions officially added to Kazakhstan’s map

    8 June 2022, 10:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The presidential decree on the establishment of three new regions in Kazakhstan comes into effect today, Kazinform reports.

    In line with the decree, from now on Kazakhstan will have a total of 17 regions. Newly formed Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions will appear on the country’s map.

    Abai region will have an administrative center in the city of Semei. The center of Zhetysu region will be based in Taldykorgan. The administration of Ulytau region will be headquartered in Zhezkazgan.

    In addition, the administrative center of Almaty region will be relocated from Taldyrkogan and Konayev.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Laws, decrees, orders Regions Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year