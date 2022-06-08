Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 new regions officially added to Kazakhstan’s map

Kudrenok Tatyana
8 June 2022, 10:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The presidential decree on the establishment of three new regions in Kazakhstan comes into effect today, Kazinform reports.

In line with the decree, from now on Kazakhstan will have a total of 17 regions. Newly formed Abai, Zhetysu and Ulytau regions will appear on the country’s map.

Abai region will have an administrative center in the city of Semei. The center of Zhetysu region will be based in Taldykorgan. The administration of Ulytau region will be headquartered in Zhezkazgan.

In addition, the administrative center of Almaty region will be relocated from Taldyrkogan and Konayev.


