    3 new regions established in Kazakhstan

    4 May 2022, 12:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to establish three new regions as well as move the administrative center of Almaty region, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev inked the Decree «On some issues of the administrative and territorial structure of the Republic of Kazakhstan» decreeing to move the administrative center of Almaty region from Taldykorgan to Konayev.

    In addition, the Head of State decreed to establish Abai region with the administrative center in Semey. The newly established region now comprises Aqsuat, Abai, Ayagoz, Beskaragai, Borodulikhin, Zharmin, Urdzhar, Kokpekti districts as well as the cities of Semey and Kurchatov which were a part of East Kazakhstan region.

    Taldykorgan became the administrative center in Zhetisu region. It will consist of Aksu, Alakol, Eskeldin, Karatal, Kerbulak, Koksu, Panfilov, Sarkan districts as well as the cities of Taldykorgan and Tekeli which belonged to Almaty region in the past.

    Ulytau region will have its administrative center in Zhezkazgan city. The region will comprise Zhanaarka and Ulytau districts as well as the cities of Zhezkazgan, Karazhal and Satbayev which used to be a part of Karaganda region.

    The Decree will become effective on 8 June 2022.


