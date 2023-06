3 more Galatasaray players test positive for COVID-19

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Three more players of Turkish football club Galatasaray tested positive for the novel coronavirus, increasing the total number of cases at the club to 5, Anadolu Agency reports.

The infected players went into isolation as their treatment process started, the Istanbul club said in a statement on Tuesday.

The names of the infected players were not revealed. ​​​​​​​