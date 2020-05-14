Go to the main site
    3 more districts flooded in Turkestan rgn

    14 May 2020, 08:04

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Three more districts, Kazygurt, Sairam and Baidibek, were hit by floods in Turkestan region, the district administrations (akimats) report.

    30 houses were flooded in Zhigergen rural district, 4 houses and a mosque in Kyzylata village, hospitals, pharmaceuticals and 2 houses in Karzhan rural settlement.

    27 families or 133 people were evacuated as the water reservoir Kokibel filled up. All those evacuated were provided with meals and medications. No one is hurt.

    The regional administrations, rural mayors, emergency situations departments take measures to pump water off .

    6 houses in Karatas, 6 in Boralday villages were affected by floods. 48 firefighters, 10 units of equipment work there to get rid of water.

    As earlier reported, 60 families were evacuated due to the flooding in Shymkent as heavy downpours battered the city.


