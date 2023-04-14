Go to the main site
    3 missing after avalanche hits Alpine guide cadets

    14 April 2023, 09:31

    ROME. KAZINFORM Three people are missing after an avalanche hit a group of Alpine guide cadets on a training course in Val d'Aosta on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    The avalanche swept away a roped party from the mountain guide course in Val di Rhemes (Aosta), in the Tsanteleina area.

    According to ANSA sources, the leader of the roped party, a mountain guide from Val d'Aosta, was saved and managed to get down to the valley and raise the alarm, while three aspiring mountain guides are missing under the snow.

    Rescue operations are complex due to the bad weather, which is preventing the rescue helicopter from taking off.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

