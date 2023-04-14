Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  ANSA News

3 missing after avalanche hits Alpine guide cadets

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 April 2023, 09:31
3 missing after avalanche hits Alpine guide cadets Photo: ansa.it

ROME. KAZINFORM Three people are missing after an avalanche hit a group of Alpine guide cadets on a training course in Val d'Aosta on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The avalanche swept away a roped party from the mountain guide course in Val di Rhemes (Aosta), in the Tsanteleina area.

According to ANSA sources, the leader of the roped party, a mountain guide from Val d'Aosta, was saved and managed to get down to the valley and raise the alarm, while three aspiring mountain guides are missing under the snow.

Rescue operations are complex due to the bad weather, which is preventing the rescue helicopter from taking off.


World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
How Kazakhstanis mark holy month of Ramadan
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakhstan introduces changes to social security law
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakh State Counsellor Karin holds meeting of Commission on Fight against Corruption
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
Kazakhstan celebrates Eid al-Fitr
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
SpaceX's Starship test flight ends in mid-mission explosion
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
CIS, SCO to advance cooperation
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
Kazakh President inks amendments to constitutional laws
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
At least 2 dead after tornado hits U.S. Oklahoma
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code
Head of State Tokayev signs Social Code