3 members of same family killed in suspected gas poisoning incident in N Kazakhstan

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2023, 17:12
PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Three adults were reported dead in a home in the village of Novosyolovka, Mussrepov district, North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

At a briefing, deputy head of the emergency situations department of the region Dmitriy Rastikhin said that the preliminary cause of the deaths of the people is gas poisoning due to improper stove use.

«The bodies of two women, 57 and 35yo, and a 62-yo man were found. A fourth person found alive was delivered to the district hospital,» said Rastikhin.

He went on to add that since the start of the year, the region has registered 114 fire incidents, killing 10 and leading to injuries of various severity to four people. 24 residents of the region have suffered from gas poisoning.

According to Rastikhin, the residential sector accounts for 77% of the fires, mainly caused by violation of the rules of installation of electric equipment, fire safety when installing and use of stoves, and careless handling of fire.


Incidents    North Kazakhstan region  
