    3 launches from Baikonur scheduled for February

    9 January 2023, 17:46

    BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – Baikonur Consmodrome is preparing for three launches next month, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Kazakhstan has passed the yearly plan of launches beginning the launch program this February.

    Proton-M launcher carrying an Elektro–L satellite transported to Baikonur December 27, 2022, is to take off early February.

    Launch of Soyuz-2.1a with Progress MS-22 transport cargo vehicle is set to take place in the first decade of February.

    ISS-bound Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying a Soyuz MS-23 manned transport spacecraft, previously slated for launch on March, is to blast off February 20, 2023.

    As earlier reported, the final plan of launches in 2023 from Baikonur Cosmodrome had been revised due to the emergency on Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft on the ISS on December 15 last year.

    Photo from open sources

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

