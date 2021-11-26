3 launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome set for December

BAIKONUR-KAZINFORM – Three launches are set to be carried out from the Baikonur Cosmodrome on December this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

On November 24, 2021, the launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1b with the transport cargo vehicle Progress M-UM and Prichal nodal module on board successfully blasted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Docking of the Prichal nodal module to the ISS will be available on the website of Roscosmos at 8:30pm Nur-Sultan time. It was the eleventh of the total launches carried out from the Baikonur Consmodrome since the beginning of 2021.

Since the start of 2021 Roscosmos has successfully carried out 20 launches from Baikonur, Plesetsk, and Vostochnyi launching sites.

December 2021 is to see three more launches from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

The launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1a carrying the manned transport spacecraft Soyuz MC-20 is to take off on December 8, 2021.

On December 12, 2021, the launch of Proton-M/Briz-M with middle-class geostationary telecommunications equipment Express-AMUZ and Express-AMU 7 on board is expected.

Then late in 2021, December 27, a launch vehicle Soyuz-2.1b carrying OneWeb satellites is expected to lift off.