Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

3 killed, several injured in central Japan expressway pileup

27 March 2023, 11:49
3 killed, several injured in central Japan expressway pileup Photo: english.kyodonews.net

TSU. KAZINFORM - Three people were killed and several others injured after a five-vehicle, multi-lane accident on a central Japan expressway in the early hours of Monday, police said, Kyodo reports.

Of the eight people who were taken to hospital, Shinji Kakuta, 53, who was traveling in a midsize truck, Hiroaki Tsuzuki, 86, and his wife Mihoko, 83, both of whom were in a passenger vehicle, died in the accident on the Higashi-Meihan Expressway in Kameyama, Mie Prefecture.

Police said four others were injured and a woman in her 20s, who was driving a minivan, was unconscious and in critical condition.

At around 2:30 a.m., the minivan and midsize truck collided before a larger truck hit them and spilled its load of plastic bottles onto the road, police said. In the lane heading the other direction, two passenger cars crashed, including one in which the killed couple were traveling.

A guardrail separating the lanes was badly damaged, while workers could later be seen cleaning up plastic bottles scattered across the road.


Related news
Search continues for missing SDF chopper, 10 members off Okinawa
Japan SDF chopper with 10 aboard goes missing near Okinawa
Annual cherry blossom viewing starts at Japan Mint in Osaka
Теги:
Read also
Istanbul Airport becomes one of top 10 busiest airport in 2022
Seongnam City Hall raided in bridge collapse probe
1.7 mn tourists expected to visit Italy's art cities over Easter
Brazilian architect wins Winter Olympic Games medal contest
Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
2 killed in U.S. Colorado shooting
Search continues for missing SDF chopper, 10 members off Okinawa
Sultan Alneyadi set to make history by becoming 1st Arab astronaut to perform spacewalk
News Partner
Popular
1 Over 300 athletes to compete at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Kazakh capital
2 Saudi Conglomerate Invited to Astana International Forum
3 Terrorism situation in SCO region remains complicated and dynamic – National Security Committee
4 Kyrgyzstan to extend simplified visa regime with 11 foreign countries
5 Reed fires completely extinguished in wetlands in Atyrau region

News