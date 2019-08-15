3 killed in road accident in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM – A road accident in Zhambyl region claimed lives of three people, Kazinform reports.

According to thepolice, the fatal accident happened on the Western Europe-Western China highwayon August 15. A track rammed into a Gazel minivan parked on the side of theroad and both vehicles ended in a road ditch. As a result of the collision,three people died. Paramedics rushed one man to a hospital.

The investigationis underway.

The local policeconfirmed that since the beginning of the year 687 road accidents had beenregistered in the region. 90 people died and 1, 138 were injured in thoseaccidents.