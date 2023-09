3 killed in car crash in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM A 41-year-old driver and his two passengers were killed following a two-car collision that occurred on August 15 on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway 50 km away from Aksu-Ayuly village, Kazinform cites Polisia.kz Telegram Channel.

A 28-year-old driver and seven passengers of both cars were taken to hospital.