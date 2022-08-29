Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 killed, 37 wounded as tour bus drops off cliff in NW Türkiye
29 August 2022 13:16

3 killed, 37 wounded as tour bus drops off cliff in NW Türkiye

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM A tour bus rolling off a cliff in Türkiye's northwestern province of Bursa left at least 3 dead and 37 wounded on Sunday, Demiroren News Agency (DHA) reported, according to Xinhua.

The tour bus was driven off the cliff and rolled downwards until hitting a tree, and initial reports indicated that the bus had brake failure, according to the report.

Emergency response teams, medical units, and rescue teams have arrived at the scene, and all the wounded have been transferred to the hospitals, said Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat.

He added that the exact reasons for the accident have not been clear yet, and an investigation was ongoing.

The bus started its journey from the central province of Kutahya and was heading to the northwestern part of Bursa that oversees the Marmara Sea, said the report.


