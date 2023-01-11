Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
3 killed, 1 injured after explosion in 16-storey apartment block in Karaganda

11 January 2023, 08:25
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Three people died as a result of explosion in a 16-storey apartment block in Karaganda on Tuesday, Kazinform reports.

According to the local emergencies department, the explosion occurred on the eighth floor of the residential building at around 09:29pm local time.

«An apartment on the 8th floor was engulfed in flames when the rescuers arrived. The fire was localized at 10:37pm. Bodies of three people were found in the burning apartment. A man was taken to a hospital with injuries, after falling from the 8th floor balcony,» the press service of the emergencies department said.

Preliminary investigations suggested that gas explosion caused the fire. However, experts say no gas appliances were found in the burning apartment.

«No gas appliances were found at the scene. No collapse or destruction of structures has been recorded. Heating systems are not broken. The cause of the fire is being investigated,» the emergencies authorities say.

48 residents were rescued from neighbouring apartments with the help of rescue caps (including 9 children), 82 people were evacuated (including 21 children).

«Some of the evacuees were accommodated in a university dormitory. Others were brought to temporary heating centers, where they were provided with hot meals,» acting mayor of Karaganda Meiram Kozhukhov said, adding that residents of all 126 apartments will be evacuated.

Experts are working in the aparment, where the blast occured, he noted.

The fire was completely extinguished at 10:55pm. 88 people and 23 specialized vehicles were involved in firefighting and rescue operation.


