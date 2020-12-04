Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Akmola region

    3 kids successfully beat Kawasaki syndrome in Kazakhstan

    4 December 2020, 19:11

    KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Three kids who suffered from Kawasaki syndrome caused by COVID-19 have successfully recovered in Akmola region, the head of the healthcare department, Sulen Iliyasov told a briefing.

    According to him, there are 12 infectious disease hospitals in the region with 905 infectious diseases and 84 intensive care beds. There additional 14 infectious disease hospitals that is 990 infectious diseases and 310 intensive care beds.

    As of today there are 23 patients in critical condition, 3 are on life support.

    He stressed that the region is still in the coronavirus red zone. Daily infections stand at 90. Above 90% of critical patients are people aged 65 or older with underlying conditions.

    As of today 6 children with coronavirus are staying at hospitals.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Akmola region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events