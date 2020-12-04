Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

3 kids successfully beat Kawasaki syndrome in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 December 2020, 19:11
3 kids successfully beat Kawasaki syndrome in Kazakhstan

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM Three kids who suffered from Kawasaki syndrome caused by COVID-19 have successfully recovered in Akmola region, the head of the healthcare department, Sulen Iliyasov told a briefing.

According to him, there are 12 infectious disease hospitals in the region with 905 infectious diseases and 84 intensive care beds. There additional 14 infectious disease hospitals that is 990 infectious diseases and 310 intensive care beds.

As of today there are 23 patients in critical condition, 3 are on life support.

He stressed that the region is still in the coronavirus red zone. Daily infections stand at 90. Above 90% of critical patients are people aged 65 or older with underlying conditions.

As of today 6 children with coronavirus are staying at hospitals.


Akmola region   Coronavirus  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10